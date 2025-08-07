Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 2,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

