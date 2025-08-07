Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 23,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,382% from the average daily volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Amplifon Stock Performance

About Amplifon

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

