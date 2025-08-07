Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 229.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GE Vernova by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,577,000 after acquiring an additional 466,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $663.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.50 and its 200-day moving average is $421.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 159.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.69 and a 1 year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.