356,155 Shares in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 356,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.98% of NAPCO Security Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 299,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 51,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 939,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after buying an additional 123,091 shares during the period. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 766,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $29.59 on Thursday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.42.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

