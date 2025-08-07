1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $280.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.75 and a 200 day moving average of $268.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

