1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,470,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,316,000 after buying an additional 951,233 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,953,000 after buying an additional 202,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,106,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,528,000 after buying an additional 389,718 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Fortinet stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

