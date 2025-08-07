16,287 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 60,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $4,782,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,513,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,014,642 shares of company stock valued at $657,325,186. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $210.59 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $229.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day moving average is $183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

