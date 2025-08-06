Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 105,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.