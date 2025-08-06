YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO) Short Interest Up 189.3% in July

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,200 shares, agrowthof189.3% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $19.69.
YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
