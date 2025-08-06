YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO) Short Interest Up 189.3% in July

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,200 shares, agrowthof189.3% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Get YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (JPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the JPMorgan Chase & Co stock (JPM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys JPMO was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.