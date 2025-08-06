Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Director Mark Disanto Acquires 91,800 Shares

Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Disanto acquired 91,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 102,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,970. This represents a 842.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.6%

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Xcel Brands, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 255.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Brands, Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

