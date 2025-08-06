Wrapped Sonic (WS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.29 Million

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Wrapped Sonic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Sonic has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Wrapped Sonic has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $12.29 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Sonic Profile

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 328,849,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. Wrapped Sonic’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. Wrapped Sonic’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Sonic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 328,994,195.24673545. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.27798556 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $13,078,952.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Sonic using one of the exchanges listed above.

