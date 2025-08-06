William Blair Upgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Strong-Buy

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $29,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,163.34. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $31,911.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,188.40. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 64,350.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 41,037 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

