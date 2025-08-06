William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for HURN Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $127.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.40. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,087.04. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $64,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,537.87. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,708 shares of company stock worth $375,161. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

