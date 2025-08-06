William Blair Has Positive Outlook for CTSH Q3 Earnings

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

