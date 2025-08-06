What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for CRAI Q3 Earnings?

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Charles River Associates in a report released on Friday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Charles River Associates’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.34 million. Charles River Associates had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Charles River Associates from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Charles River Associates stock opened at $185.57 on Monday. Charles River Associates has a fifty-two week low of $152.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,389,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Charles River Associates by 28,517.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 599.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Associates in the first quarter valued at $360,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $329,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,497.58. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $1,429,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,981,307.90. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

