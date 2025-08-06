What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for CFR Q3 Earnings?

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. Barclays decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $125.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,949,000 after buying an additional 1,005,160 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 350.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 518,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,359,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 230,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

