What is Cormark’s Forecast for MDA Space Q2 Earnings?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for MDA Space in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$33.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on MDA Space from C$42.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded MDA Space from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.22.

TSE MDA opened at C$44.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. MDA Space has a twelve month low of C$11.78 and a twelve month high of C$47.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 0.02.

In related news, Director Michael Philip James Greenley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.04, for a total value of C$5,807,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Luigi Pozzebon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$256,160.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,768. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

