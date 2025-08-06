What is Cormark’s Estimate for Kinross Gold FY2025 Earnings?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

