What is B. Riley’s Forecast for MasTec FY2025 Earnings?

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for MasTec in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.76. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.24.

MasTec Trading Down 0.1%

MTZ opened at $177.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in MasTec by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 2,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

