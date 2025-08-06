Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 3,770 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2,411.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.