Wharton Business Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,896,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,454,000 after buying an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,608,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after buying an additional 191,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,510,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

