Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 6,185 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,496,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 319,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $250.19. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

