Wharton Business Group LLC Has $69.05 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $69,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

