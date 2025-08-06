Wharton Business Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wharton Business Group LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after purchasing an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $5,709,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:PWR opened at $388.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.48 and a 200-day moving average of $319.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.18.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

