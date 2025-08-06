Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 898,143 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,871,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 898,143 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $76,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,809,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,362 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 385,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $19,079,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:WES opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

