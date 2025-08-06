Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 290,737 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,737 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $46,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 331,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of HESM opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.67. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

