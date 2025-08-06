Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $19,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.40.

NYSE MLM opened at $608.34 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $558.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

