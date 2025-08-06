Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $22.72 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Lithia Motors worth $22,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.60.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $298.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.00. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.32 and a 52-week high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.