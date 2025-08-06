Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031,587 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Urban Edge Properties worth $74,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

