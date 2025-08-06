West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.9%

PCAR opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

