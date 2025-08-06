West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $106.78 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.82.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

