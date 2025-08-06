West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,322 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.2%

DT Midstream stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

