WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Short Interest Update

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 191.4% from the June 30th total of 655,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,413,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 42.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,793,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,801 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,456,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 640,003 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,859,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,565,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,528,000 after purchasing an additional 136,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

