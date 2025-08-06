Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 227,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 395,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 71,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

