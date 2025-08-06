Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stryker (SYK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stryker (NYSE: SYK) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $410.00 to $415.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $442.00 to $448.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2025 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2025 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

7/8/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $390.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2025 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SYK opened at $381.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.36. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $316.01 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Stryker Corporation alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elefante Mark B bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.