Wedbush Comments on Roku’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROKU. UBS Group upped their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -199.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.05. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.4% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 44.5% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.2% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Roku by 16.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000. This trade represents a 99.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,233 shares of company stock valued at $28,362,681. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

