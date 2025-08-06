Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 29,281 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,281 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after buying an additional 47,213,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761,632 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 18,428,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,586 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,198.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,222,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11,094.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,864,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,680 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.