Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,519 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,185 shares of company stock valued at $179,153,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,147.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,232.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,088.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $600.62 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

