Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,323 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 222,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

