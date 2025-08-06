Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

