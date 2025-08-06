Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 897 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,111,000 after acquiring an additional 211,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,347,000 after acquiring an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

