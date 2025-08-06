WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $100.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

