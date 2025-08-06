WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 433,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,929,000 after purchasing an additional 329,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,031,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.66.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

