WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 2,774 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

