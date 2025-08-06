WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 133,676 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 329,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 164,323 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiller Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 362,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.