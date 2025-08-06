WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,609 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

