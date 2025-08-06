Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.38 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 83.80 ($1.11). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.11), with a volume of 2,921 shares.

Vianet Group Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.10. The company has a market capitalization of £24.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Vianet Group (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 2.92 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vianet Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vianet Group plc will post 6.199187 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vianet Group

About Vianet Group

In related news, insider James Dickson acquired 40,000 shares of Vianet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,292.78). Insiders own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

