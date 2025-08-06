Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE VRT opened at $138.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

