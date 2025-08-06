Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 26.7% – Still a Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 292,759,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 108,421,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £489,300.00, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

