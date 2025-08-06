Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Director Vikas Sinha Sells 4,328 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) Director Vikas Sinha sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $56,869.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,631.68. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the first quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

